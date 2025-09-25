La retribuzione Analista di Business in United States presso Instacart varia da $173K per year per L4 a $287K per year per L6. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $208K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Instacart. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/25/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$173K
$129K
$38.2K
$6.3K
L5
$217K
$147K
$62.2K
$8K
L6
$287K
$175K
$109K
$2.7K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Instacart, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
50%
ANNO 1
50%
ANNO 2
In Instacart, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 2 anni:
50% matura nel 1st-ANNO (50.00% annuale)
50% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)