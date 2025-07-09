Innotech Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Innotech varia da $11,973 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) nella fascia bassa fino a $122,400 per un Ingegnere Chimico nella fascia alta.

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $51K

Ingegnere Software Frontend

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere di Dati

Ingegnere DevOps

Analista di Dati
Median $39.8K
Analista di Business
Median $46K

Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $68K

Data Architect

Manager di Programma Tecnico
Median $78.9K
Assistente Amministrativo
$22.7K
Ingegnere Chimico
$122K
Data Scientist
Median $31.3K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$12K
Banchiere d'Investimento
$41.8K
Legale
$63.2K
Designer di Prodotto
$38.8K
Manager di Prodotto
$60.2K
Manager di Progetto
$91.4K
Recruiter
$58.5K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$66K
Venture Capitalist
$41.9K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Innotech é Ingegnere Chimico at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $122,400. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Innotech é $50,958.

