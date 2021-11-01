Directory Aziendale
INNOLUX
INNOLUX Stipendi

Lo stipendio di INNOLUX varia da $23,852 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $39,308 per un Manager di Progetto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di INNOLUX. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/14/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $25.9K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$36.1K
Designer di Prodotto
$23.9K

Manager di Progetto
$39.3K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in INNOLUX è Manager di Progetto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $39,308. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in INNOLUX è $30,980.

