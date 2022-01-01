Directory delle Aziende
Inmar
Inmar Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Inmar va da $79,600 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane all'estremità inferiore a $224,400 per un Marketing all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Inmar. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/19/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $109K
Responsabile Data Science
$188K
Data Scientist
$110K

Analista Finanziario
$86.7K
Risorse Umane
$79.6K
Marketing
$224K
Product Manager
$147K
Vendite
$124K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$159K
FAQ

