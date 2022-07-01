Directory delle Aziende
Infront X
Infront X Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Infront X va da $43,512 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Project Manager all'estremità inferiore a $181,090 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore.

$160K

Product Manager
$181K
Project Manager
$43.5K
Ingegnere del Software
$92.8K

Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$161K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Infront X è Product Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $181,090. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Infront X è di $126,793.

