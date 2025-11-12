Directory Aziendale
Infosys
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

  • Greater Hyderabad Area

Infosys Ingegnere Software Full-Stack Stipendi a Greater Hyderabad Area

La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Greater Hyderabad Area presso Infosys varia da ₹707K per year per JL3B a ₹1.44M per year per JL5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Hyderabad Area mediano year ammonta a ₹868K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Infosys. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025

Media Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
JL3B
Systems Engineer(Livello Base)
₹707K
₹707K
₹0
₹0
JL3A
Senior Systems Engineer
₹706K
₹706K
₹0
₹0
JL4
Technology Analyst
₹1.09M
₹1.09M
₹0
₹0
JL5
Technology Lead
₹1.44M
₹1.43M
₹0
₹3K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Infosys, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Infosys in Greater Hyderabad Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹1,457,024. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Infosys per il ruolo Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Greater Hyderabad Area è ₹868,070.

Altre Risorse