La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Greater Hyderabad Area presso Infosys varia da ₹707K per year per JL3B a ₹1.44M per year per JL5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Hyderabad Area mediano year ammonta a ₹868K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Infosys. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
JL3B
₹707K
₹707K
₹0
₹0
JL3A
₹706K
₹706K
₹0
₹0
JL4
₹1.09M
₹1.09M
₹0
₹0
JL5
₹1.44M
₹1.43M
₹0
₹3K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Infosys, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)