La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Backend in United States presso Infosys varia da $71.2K per year per JL3B a $125K per year per JL6B. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $85K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Infosys. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
JL3B
$71.2K
$71.2K
$0
$0
JL3A
$81.3K
$81.3K
$0
$0
JL4
$88.9K
$88.6K
$0
$357
JL5
$113K
$113K
$0
$0
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Infosys, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)