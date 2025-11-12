La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Backend in Greater Bengaluru presso Infosys varia da ₹622K per year per JL3B a ₹1.73M per year per JL5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Bengaluru mediano year ammonta a ₹969K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Infosys. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
JL3B
₹622K
₹622K
₹0
₹0
JL3A
₹659K
₹645K
₹0
₹14.8K
JL4
₹1.04M
₹1.01M
₹0
₹31.1K
JL5
₹1.73M
₹1.67M
₹29.7K
₹34.2K
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Infosys, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)