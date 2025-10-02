La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Sri Lanka presso Infor ammonta a LKR 2.78M per year per Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Sri Lanka mediano year ammonta a LKR 3.18M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Infor. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/2/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
