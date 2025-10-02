La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Greater Hyderabad Area presso Infor varia da ₹667K per year per Associate Software Engineer a ₹1.69M per year per Senior Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Hyderabad Area mediano year ammonta a ₹1.21M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Infor. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/2/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹667K
₹667K
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.94M
₹1.91M
₹0
₹25.4K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.69M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹0
Team Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
