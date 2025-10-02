Directory Aziendale
La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Greater Hyderabad Area presso Infor varia da ₹667K per year per Associate Software Engineer a ₹1.69M per year per Senior Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Hyderabad Area mediano year ammonta a ₹1.21M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Infor. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/2/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Livello Base)
₹667K
₹667K
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.94M
₹1.91M
₹0
₹25.4K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.69M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹0
Team Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Stipendi di Stage

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Infor?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Infor in Greater Hyderabad Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹2,068,031. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Infor per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in Greater Hyderabad Area è ₹1,207,534.

Altre Risorse