Info Edge Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA) Stipendi a Greater Delhi Area

La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA) in Greater Delhi Area presso Info Edge ammonta a ₹1.35M per year per Senior Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Delhi Area mediano year ammonta a ₹1.4M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Info Edge. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025

Media Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Livello Base)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.35M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹59.7K
Lead Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Visualizza 2 Altri Livelli
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Info Edge?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA) in Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹4,039,791. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Info Edge per il ruolo Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA) in Greater Delhi Area è ₹1,403,354.

