La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA) in Greater Delhi Area presso Info Edge ammonta a ₹1.35M per year per Senior Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Delhi Area mediano year ammonta a ₹1.4M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Info Edge. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.35M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹59.7K
Lead Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
