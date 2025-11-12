Directory Aziendale
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

  • Greater Delhi Area

Info Edge Ingegnere Software Full-Stack Stipendi a Greater Delhi Area

La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Greater Delhi Area presso Info Edge ammonta a ₹1.88M per year per Senior Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Delhi Area mediano year ammonta a ₹1.77M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Info Edge. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/12/2025

Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Livello Base)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.88M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹188K
Lead Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Info Edge?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹2,237,962. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Info Edge per il ruolo Ingegnere Software Full-Stack in Greater Delhi Area è ₹1,820,994.

