Infinidat
Infinidat Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Infinidat varia da $35,638 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Operazioni Servizio Clienti in Israel nella fascia bassa fino a $111,440 per un Marketing in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Infinidat. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/13/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $84.3K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Analista di Business
$93.5K
Operazioni Servizio Clienti
$35.6K

Marketing
$111K
Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Infinidat è Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $111,440. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Infinidat è $88,927.

