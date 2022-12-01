IndiaMART Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di IndiaMART va da $6,585 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Vendite all'estremità inferiore a $28,744 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di IndiaMART. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/19/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $13.8K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Backend

Product Manager
Median $28.7K
Vendite
$6.6K

Venture Capitalist
$11.8K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in IndiaMART è Product Manager con una compensazione totale annuale di $28,744. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in IndiaMART è di $12,839.

