La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in New York City Area presso Indeed varia da $153K per year per L1 a $430K per year per L4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in New York City Area mediano year ammonta a $219K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Indeed. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/1/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$153K
$127K
$15.6K
$10.2K
L2
$214K
$163K
$36.5K
$14.6K
L2-II
$281K
$216K
$56.8K
$8.3K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.4%
ANNO 3
In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.32% trimestrale)
33.4% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.35% trimestrale)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
