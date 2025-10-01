Directory Aziendale
Indeed
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

  • Greater Vancouver

Indeed Ingegnere del Software Stipendi a Greater Vancouver

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Greater Vancouver presso Indeed ammonta a CA$191K per year per L2. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Vancouver mediano year ammonta a CA$218K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Indeed. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/1/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L0
(Livello Base)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
Software Engineer II
CA$191K
CA$137K
CA$43.7K
CA$11.2K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$226K

Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.4%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.32% trimestrale)

  • 33.4% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.35% trimestrale)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere di Dati

Ingegnere Software di Produzione

FAQ

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Ingegnere del Software ve společnosti Indeed in Greater Vancouver představuje roční celkovou odměnu CA$279,273. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Indeed pro pozici Ingegnere del Software in Greater Vancouver je CA$187,558.

