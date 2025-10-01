La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Greater Hyderabad Area presso Indeed varia da ₹3.56M per year per L1 a ₹9.64M per year per L3. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Hyderabad Area mediano year ammonta a ₹9.42M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Indeed. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/1/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L0
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L1
₹3.56M
₹2.7M
₹627K
₹233K
L2
₹7.78M
₹3.88M
₹3.48M
₹413K
L2-II
₹10.24M
₹5.29M
₹4.39M
₹563K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.4%
ANNO 3
In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.32% trimestrale)
33.4% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.35% trimestrale)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
