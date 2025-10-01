Directory Aziendale
Indeed
Indeed Data Scientist Stipendi a Ireland

Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Indeed. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/1/2025

€142K

Nessuno stipendio trovato
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.4%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.32% trimestrale)

  • 33.4% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.35% trimestrale)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Data Scientist in Indeed in Ireland raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di €165,031. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Indeed per il ruolo Data Scientist in Ireland è €70,238.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Indeed

