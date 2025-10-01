La retribuzione Analista di Dati in Greater Austin Area presso Indeed ammonta a $141K per year per L2. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Austin Area mediano year ammonta a $100K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Indeed. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/1/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$141K
$109K
$19K
$12.8K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.4%
ANNO 3
In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.32% trimestrale)
33.4% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.35% trimestrale)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.