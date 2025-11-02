Directory Aziendale
La retribuzione totale Sviluppo Business media in United States presso Indeed varia da $118K a $171K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Indeed. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/2/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$134K - $156K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$118K$134K$156K$171K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.4%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.32% trimestrale)

  • 33.4% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.35% trimestrale)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Sviluppo Business in Indeed in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $171,360. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Indeed per il ruolo Sviluppo Business in United States è $118,080.

