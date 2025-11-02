La retribuzione totale Manager delle Operazioni di Business media presso Indeed varia da $210K a $293K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Indeed. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/2/2025
Retribuzione Totale Media
In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.4%
ANNO 3
In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.32% trimestrale)
33.4% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.35% trimestrale)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.