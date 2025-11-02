Directory Aziendale
Il pacchetto di retribuzione Operazioni di Business mediano presso Indeed ammonta a $140K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Indeed. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/2/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Indeed
Business Operations
New York, NY
Totale annuo
$140K
Livello
L3
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
3 Anni
Anni esp
5 Anni
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.4%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Indeed, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.32% trimestrale)

  • 33.4% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.35% trimestrale)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Operazioni di Business in Indeed raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $228,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Indeed per il ruolo Operazioni di Business è $115,000.

Altre Risorse