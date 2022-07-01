Directory Aziendale
iMocha
iMocha Stipendi

Lo stipendio mediano di iMocha è $9,045 per un Ingegnere del Software . Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di iMocha. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/25/2025

Ingegnere del Software
$9K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in iMocha è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $9,045. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in iMocha è $9,045.

Altre Risorse

