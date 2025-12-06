Directory Aziendale
iMiMDesign
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

iMiMDesign Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Ingegnere del Software media in India presso iMiMDesign varia da ₹104K a ₹148K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di iMiMDesign. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$1.4K - $1.6K
India
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$1.2K$1.4K$1.6K$1.7K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Abbiamo bisogno solo di 3 altri Ingegnere del Software inviis presso iMiMDesign per sbloccare!

Invita i tuoi amici e la tua community ad aggiungere stipendi in modo anonimo in meno di 60 secondi. Più dati significa migliori insights per chi cerca lavoro come te e per la nostra community!

💰 Visualizza Tutto Stipendi

💪 Contribuisci Il Tuo Stipendio


Contribuisci
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso iMiMDesign?

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in iMiMDesign in India raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹147,983. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in iMiMDesign per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in India è ₹103,714.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per iMiMDesign

Aziende Correlate

  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Google
  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imimdesign/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.