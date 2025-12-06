La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Netherlands presso IMC varia da €146K per year per L1 a €160K per year per L4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Netherlands mediano year ammonta a €160K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di IMC. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
