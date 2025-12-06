Directory Aziendale
IMC
IMC Analista Finanziario Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Analista Finanziario in United States mediano presso IMC ammonta a $269K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di IMC. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
IMC
Trader
Chicago, IL
Totale annuo
$269K
Livello
L3
Base
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$93.8K
Anni in azienda
0-1 Anni
Anni esp
0-1 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso IMC?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Analista Finanziario in IMC in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $297,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in IMC per il ruolo Analista Finanziario in United States è $268,750.

