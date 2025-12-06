Directory Aziendale
Il pacchetto di retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Chile mediano presso Imagemaker ammonta a CLP 29.95M per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Imagemaker. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Imagemaker
Software Engineer
Santiago, RM, Chile
Totale annuo
$32.3K
Livello
L3
Base
$32.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
1 Anno
Anni esp
6 Anni
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Imagemaker in Chile raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CLP 41,765,355. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Imagemaker per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in Chile è CLP 29,951,779.

