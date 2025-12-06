Directory Aziendale
Illumina
Illumina Recruiter Stipendi

La retribuzione Recruiter in United States presso Illumina ammonta a $95K per year per P3. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Illumina. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$87.4K - $102K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$80.8K$87.4K$102K$113K
Range Comune
Range Possibile
Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Illumina, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Recruiter in Illumina in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $113,050. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Illumina per il ruolo Recruiter in United States è $80,750.

Altre Risorse

