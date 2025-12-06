La retribuzione Recruiter in United States presso Illumina ammonta a $95K per year per P3. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Illumina. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025
Retribuzione Totale Media
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Illumina, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
