Illumina
Illumina Marketing Stipendi

La retribuzione Marketing in United States presso Illumina ammonta a $269K per year per P3. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $187K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Illumina. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$269K
$183K
$60K
$26K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Visualizza 4 Altri Livelli
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Illumina, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Marketing in Illumina in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $356,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Illumina per il ruolo Marketing in United States è $187,000.

Altre Risorse

