La retribuzione Data Scientist in United States presso Illumina varia da $160K per year per P1 a $210K per year per P4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $210K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Illumina. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
P1
$160K
$138K
$14.2K
$7.5K
P2
$161K
$124K
$24.5K
$12.6K
P3
$186K
$161K
$14.5K
$10.8K
P4
$210K
$168K
$32.8K
$9K
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Illumina, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
