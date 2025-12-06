Directory Aziendale
Illumina
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere Biomedico

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere Biomedico

Illumina Ingegnere Biomedico Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere Biomedico in United States presso Illumina varia da $96.9K per year per P2 a $181K per year per P4. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $105K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Illumina. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
P1
Entry Biomedical Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Intermediate Biomedical Engineer
$96.9K
$91.3K
$3.2K
$2.5K
P3
Senior Biomedical Engineer
$158K
$126K
$25.6K
$6.6K
P4
Staff Biomedical Engineer
$181K
$140K
$35K
$5.8K
Visualizza 4 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Illumina, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (25.00% annuale)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere Biomedico stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Biomedico in Illumina in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $218,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Illumina per il ruolo Ingegnere Biomedico in United States è $121,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Illumina

Aziende Correlate

  • HPE
  • ADP
  • Fiserv
  • Danaher
  • Fortive
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/biomedical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.