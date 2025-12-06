Directory Aziendale
IHS Markit
IHS Markit Ricercatore UX Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Ricercatore UX media in United States presso IHS Markit varia da $125K a $174K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di IHS Markit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$135K - $164K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$125K$135K$164K$174K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso IHS Markit?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ricercatore UX in IHS Markit in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $174,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in IHS Markit per il ruolo Ricercatore UX in United States è $124,500.

Altre Risorse

