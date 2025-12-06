Directory Aziendale
IHS Markit
Il pacchetto di retribuzione Manager di Programma Tecnico in United States mediano presso IHS Markit ammonta a $37.9K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di IHS Markit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
IHS Markit
Technical Program Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Totale annuo
$37.9K
Livello
10
Base
$36.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$1.8K
Anni in azienda
3 Anni
Anni esp
8 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso IHS Markit?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Contribuisci

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Programma Tecnico in IHS Markit in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $111,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in IHS Markit per il ruolo Manager di Programma Tecnico in United States è $111,000.

Altre Risorse

