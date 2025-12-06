Directory Aziendale
IHS Markit
La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso IHS Markit varia da $99.2K per year per Software Engineer a $136K per year per Senior Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $135K.

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
(Livello Base)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Stipendi di Stage

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso IHS Markit?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in IHS Markit in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $165,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in IHS Markit per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $124,323.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.