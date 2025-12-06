La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso IHS Markit varia da $99.2K per year per Software Engineer a $136K per year per Senior Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $135K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di IHS Markit. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
