iCIMS Stipendi

Lo stipendio di iCIMS varia da $79,600 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Recruiter nella fascia bassa fino a $178,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di iCIMS. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/17/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer $106K
Senior Software Engineer $125K
Principal Software Engineer $178K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Designer di Prodotto
Median $110K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $160K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Data Scientist
$102K
Manager di Prodotto
$130K
Recruiter
$79.6K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$153K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in iCIMS è Ingegnere del Software at the Principal Software Engineer level con una retribuzione totale annua di $178,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in iCIMS è $124,950.

