La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in India presso Icertis ammonta a ₹897K per year per Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in India mediano year ammonta a ₹948K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Icertis. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/1/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Livello Base)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$10.2K
$10.2K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Icertis, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



Posizioni Incluse

Invia Nuova Posizione

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Icertis in India raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹1,109,734. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Icertis per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in India è ₹865,123.

Altre Risorse

