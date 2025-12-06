Directory Aziendale
i-Sight
i-Sight Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Canada mediano presso i-Sight ammonta a CA$85.6K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di i-Sight. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
i-Sight
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Totale annuo
$62.2K
Livello
L1
Base
$60.7K
Stock (/yr)
$1.5K
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
1 Anno
Anni esp
2 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso i-Sight?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Stipendi di Stage

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in i-Sight in Canada raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di CA$101,385. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in i-Sight per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in Canada è CA$83,520.

Altre Risorse

