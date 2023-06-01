Directory delle Aziende
I and love and you
Approfondimenti principali
    • Informazioni

    "I and love and you" is an employee-owned company that produces natural food for dogs and cats approved by a holistic veterinarian. They have a pet-friendly office in Boulder, CO, and are a national pet food brand with products available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers. They have donated over 1.5M pet meals to charitable organizations and have more than 1.6M pets ordering off their menu every year. They are looking to collaborate, partner, connect, and recruit more pet-obsessed people to join their team.

    http://www.iandloveandyou.com
    Sito web
    2012
    Anno di fondazione
    56
    Numero di dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

