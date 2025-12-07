Directory Aziendale
HypeAuditor Designer di Prodotto Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Designer di Prodotto media in Serbia presso HypeAuditor varia da $36.6K a $50.1K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di HypeAuditor. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/7/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$39.7K - $47.1K
Serbia
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$36.6K$39.7K$47.1K$50.1K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso HypeAuditor?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer di Prodotto in HypeAuditor in Serbia raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $50,111. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in HypeAuditor per il ruolo Designer di Prodotto in Serbia è $36,603.

