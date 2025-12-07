Directory Aziendale
Huron
Huron Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) Stipendi

Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Huron. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/7/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$5.3K - $6.2K
India
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$4.9K$5.3K$6.2K$6.9K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Huron?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) in Huron raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹604,078. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Huron per il ruolo Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) è ₹431,484.

Altre Risorse

