Huntington National Bank Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Huntington National Bank varia da $64,675 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $200,400 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Huntington National Bank. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/4/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $91.5K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Data Scientist
Median $105K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $138K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $128K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $200K
Analista di Business
$89.6K
Analista di Dati
$64.7K
Analista Finanziario
$88.6K
Consulente di Management
$129K
Manager di Prodotto
$137K
Manager di Progetto
$73K
Vendite
$194K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$166K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$139K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Huntington National Bank è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $200,400. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Huntington National Bank è $128,183.

