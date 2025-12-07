Directory Aziendale
Human Interest
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

Human Interest Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States mediano presso Human Interest ammonta a $196K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Human Interest. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/7/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Human Interest
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Totale annuo
$196K
Livello
L5
Base
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$5.8K
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
3 Anni
Anni esp
6 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Human Interest?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Human Interest, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Human Interest in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $250,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Human Interest per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $195,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Human Interest

Aziende Correlate

  • Farmers Insurance
  • Guardian Life
  • Susquehanna International Group
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Figure
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/human-interest/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.