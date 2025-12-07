Directory Aziendale
La retribuzione totale Data Scientist media in United States presso Human Interest varia da $115K a $167K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Human Interest. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/7/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$130K - $151K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$115K$130K$151K$167K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Human Interest, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Data Scientist in Human Interest in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $166,600. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Human Interest per il ruolo Data Scientist in United States è $114,800.

