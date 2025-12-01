Directory Aziendale
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Ireland mediano presso Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ammonta a €54K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/1/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Totale annuo
$61.9K
Livello
L2
Base
$53.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8.4K
Anni in azienda
2 Anni
Anni esp
3 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Houghton Mifflin Harcourt?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Stipendi di Stage

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in Ireland raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di €106,937. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in Ireland è €64,090.

Altre Risorse

