HireVue Stipendi

Lo stipendio di HireVue varia da $57,710 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $175,120 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di HireVue. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/5/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$160K
Operazioni di Marketing
$90.5K
Vendite
$57.7K

Ingegnere del Software
$175K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in HireVue è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $175,120. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in HireVue è $125,373.

