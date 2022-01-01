Directory Aziendale
Hiretual
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Hiretual Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Hiretual varia da $50,250 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $129,350 per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Hiretual. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/5/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Sviluppo Business
$114K
Designer di Prodotto
$129K
Manager di Prodotto
$111K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Ingegnere del Software
$50.3K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez Hiretual est Designer di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $129,350. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Hiretual est de $112,434.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Hiretual

Aziende Correlate

  • Pendo.io
  • DriveWealth
  • Intercom
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse