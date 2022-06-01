Havas Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Havas varia da $4,975 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $129,350 per un Operazioni di Marketing nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Havas. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/3/2025

Designer di Prodotto
Median $45.6K
Sviluppo Business
$49K
Chief of Staff
$117K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista di Dati
$29.3K
Risorse Umane
$100K
Marketing
$22.7K
Operazioni di Marketing
$129K
Ingegnere del Software
$5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Havas is Operazioni di Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Havas is $47,318.

