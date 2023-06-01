Directory delle Aziende
Harvest Partners
Harvest Partners Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Harvest Partners va da $89,445 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Product Manager all'estremità inferiore a $241,200 per un Copywriter all'estremità superiore.

$160K

Copywriter
$241K
Risorse Umane
$166K
Consulente di Gestione
$169K

Marketing
$157K
Product Manager
$89.4K
Responsabile Programmi
$159K
Recruiter
$159K
Ingegnere del Software
$189K
Ricercatore UX
$148K
FAQ

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Harvest Partners es Redactor Publicitario at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $241,200. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Harvest Partners es $158,790.

