Il pacchetto di retribuzione Postdoctoral Fellow in United States mediano presso Harvard University ammonta a $76K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Harvard University. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/1/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Harvard University
Postdoctoral Fellow
Cambridge, MA
Totale annuo
$76K
Livello
-
Base
$76K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
1 Anno
Anni esp
1 Anno
Ultimi invii di stipendi
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Postdoctoral Fellow in Harvard University in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $96,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Harvard University per il ruolo Postdoctoral Fellow in United States è $76,000.

