H-E-B Stipendi

Lo stipendio di H-E-B varia da $36,400 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $235,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di H-E-B. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/20/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer 1 $96.4K
Software Engineer 2 $139K
Senior Software Engineer $163K
Staff Software Engineer $214K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere di Dati

Ingegnere Site Reliability

Servizio Clienti
Median $36.4K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $89K

Manager di Prodotto
Median $140K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $235K
UX Researcher
Median $99K
Analista di Business
Median $80.3K
Analista di Dati
$128K
Data Scientist
Median $163K
Graphic Designer
$119K
Information Technologist (IT)
$132K
Recruiter
$121K
Vendite
$63.9K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in H-E-B è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $235,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in H-E-B è $124,773.

